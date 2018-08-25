Armenia confirms interest in Indian weapons
August 25, 2018 - 16:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan has confirmed Armenia’s interest in acquiring Indian weapons.
Indian media reported earlier that Armenia has expressed interest in obtaining the Pinaka rocket system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), which is a laboratory under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
“A delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces has met industry representatives in India to learn more about many types of weapons,” Hovhannisyan said in a tweet on Saturday, August 24.
“Among them are weapons of particular interest.”
KM Rajan, the director of the Indian laboratory, said on Friday: “Armenia has shown an interest in the Pinaka rocket system and so we carried out extensive firing trials for their delegation last month at Pokhran in Rajasthan. The results were excellent. Since it is a government-to-government decision, we are yet to receive word about an official agreement of the procurement. Armenia is interested in both versions of the rocket.”
Top stories
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
Partner news
Latest news
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” put on temporary hold Those crew members, numbering less than 20, have been told that they are free to look for other work, a source said on August 24.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process "Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Karabakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Nagorno Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.
Syrian army displays rare weapon for Idlib offensive The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was recently pictured with a rare weapon that has not been seen during the seven year long conflict.