La Francophonie Secretary General to arrive in Armenia Sept. 10-14
August 28, 2018 - 12:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Secretary General of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie will arrive in Armenia on September 10-14, acting press secretary of the Foreign ministry Anna Naghdalyan said on Tuesday, August 28, according to Aysor.am.
“As part of her visit, the Secretary General will attend the 11th Conference of International Non-Governmental Organizations in Yerevan,” Naghdalyan said.
This year Armenia is hosting the Francophonie Summit on October 11-12 in Yerevan. French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have already confirmed their participation.
