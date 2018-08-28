Barclays: All 2019 iPhones may have mo 3D Touch

PanARMENIAN.Net - Barclays analyst Blayne Curtis and his associates traveled across Asia last week to meet with companies within Apple's supply chain. On Monday, August 27, they shared new predictions based on the information they gathered, MacRumors says.

Barclays says it's "widely understood" that 3D Touch will be removed from iPhones with OLED displays in 2019—aka the third-generation iPhone X and second-generation "iPhone X Plus." However, they caution that the plans aren't finalized yet, so they could change.

Furthermore, "AirPod 2" will launch in the fourth quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, an optional wireless charging case for the original AirPods, and Apple's new AirPower charging mat, will be available this September.

Barclays expects the launch of a "cheaper HomePod in 2019," with "broader appeal." The analysts say HomePod sales continue to "underwhelm," with less than five million sold since it launched in January.

Barclays says it "does see the potential for the new iPhones to support pen input," without naming the Apple Pencil specifically.