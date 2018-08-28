Armenia: Republicans signal readiness to work with ex-President
August 28, 2018 - 16:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan as a statesman has a lot to say and do in Armenia’s political arena, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters on Tuesday, August 28, Panorama.am reports.
According to him, the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) - whose spokesman he is - is ready to cooperate with all the political forces out there, including Kocharyan.
Sharmazanov added however, that the idea he voiced is his own opinion, but that “it’s very close to reality.”
He said Kocharyan possesses the moral, political and legal right to engage in politics.
Kocharyan who was charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order" back on March 1, 2008, recently announced his return to politics.
Asked by a journalist whether he is returning to politics, Kocharyan said: "Consider I am already back."
As part of an investigation into clashes between the police and protesters that followed the presidential election of 2008, Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were arrested but later released on bail.
The two were charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.
The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”
10 people were killed in the clashes.
