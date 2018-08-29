Militants send massive convoy of reinforcements to Hama: report
August 29, 2018 - 11:33 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sent a massive convoy of reinforcements to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to pro-opposition activists, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sent more than 100 vehicles to the northern Hama front in order to prepare for the large-scale offensive that the government forces are launching.
As shown in the video below, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sent mostly technical vehicles to the northern Hama front, along with a large number of combatants.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in the northern parts of the Hama and Latakia governorates in the coming days.
The primary goal of th offensive is to fully expel the militants from these regions in northwest Syria.
Top stories
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Michael Jackson's estate, Sony win 'fake vocals' lawsuit Jackson's estate administrators and Sony Music bosses have beaten a lawsuit over the potential use of impersonators on the album.
Armenia to abolish visas for Albanian citizens When approved, the decision will enable Albanian citizens to travel visa-free and stay in Armenia for a maximum of 180 days within a year.