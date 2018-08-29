Militants send massive convoy of reinforcements to Hama: report

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sent a massive convoy of reinforcements to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate this week, according to Al-Masdar News.

According to pro-opposition activists, the militants of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sent more than 100 vehicles to the northern Hama front in order to prepare for the large-scale offensive that the government forces are launching.

As shown in the video below, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham sent mostly technical vehicles to the northern Hama front, along with a large number of combatants.

The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) is preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in the northern parts of the Hama and Latakia governorates in the coming days.

The primary goal of th offensive is to fully expel the militants from these regions in northwest Syria.