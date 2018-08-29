Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study
August 29, 2018 - 16:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%, a new report summarising a study by the British Council reveals.
Titled “Gender equality and empowerment of women and men in cultural and creative industries”, the study tackles gender equality in four Eastern Neighbourhood countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Ukraine).
In total, around 500 men and women were interviewed to understand why women in some industries get lower salaries, why it is necessary to defy stereotypes even if they are not very noticeable and why men in some countries are fearful of taking up certain professions.
According to the information unveiled at the HeForShe conference in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, 58% of labor market participants are women with higher or vocational education, while the same indicator for men is 45%.
In Armenia women also represent a larger share of the registered unemployed and tend to spend longer time searching for work.
The research cites the statistical yearbook by NSS of Armenia to reveal that, in 2016 the salary gap between women and men was 9,6% in the Arts, Entertainment and Recreation. At the same time the same indicator for the remuneration in the Information and Communication was 38,4%.
Top stories
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Partner news
Latest news
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis' At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Michael Jackson's estate, Sony win 'fake vocals' lawsuit Jackson's estate administrators and Sony Music bosses have beaten a lawsuit over the potential use of impersonators on the album.
Hidden medieval door to Scottish castle caves discovered The remains of a hidden medieval doorway that leads to caves underneath Culzean Castle has been discovered.