Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating 'leaks' online

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating has been 'leaked' on social media alongside those of his Arsenal teammates, GiveMeSport reports.

FIFA 19 is expected to drop in early September, with the world already eagerly anticipating its release.

A number of teams' player ratings have already been leaked, including Liverpool's, Manchester United's and Real Madrid's.

And with the game drawing ever nearer, more ratings are starting to be shared.

Arsenal's highest rated player is reportedly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been given an 87 rating. The Gabon international is closely followed by Mesut Ozil (86), Alexandre Lacazette, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mkhitaryan and Bernd Leno (84 each).

Mkhitaryan was rated 84 in FIFA 18 too.