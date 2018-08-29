Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating 'leaks' online
August 29, 2018 - 18:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating has been 'leaked' on social media alongside those of his Arsenal teammates, GiveMeSport reports.
FIFA 19 is expected to drop in early September, with the world already eagerly anticipating its release.
A number of teams' player ratings have already been leaked, including Liverpool's, Manchester United's and Real Madrid's.
And with the game drawing ever nearer, more ratings are starting to be shared.
Arsenal's highest rated player is reportedly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been given an 87 rating. The Gabon international is closely followed by Mesut Ozil (86), Alexandre Lacazette, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mkhitaryan and Bernd Leno (84 each).
Mkhitaryan was rated 84 in FIFA 18 too.
Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan' Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
Two new postage stamps celebrate Armenian, Indian national dances Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-India joint issue. National dances” were put into circulation.
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis' At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.