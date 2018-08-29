// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating 'leaks' online

Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating 'leaks' online
August 29, 2018 - 18:24 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan's FIFA 19 player rating has been 'leaked' on social media alongside those of his Arsenal teammates, GiveMeSport reports.

FIFA 19 is expected to drop in early September, with the world already eagerly anticipating its release.

A number of teams' player ratings have already been leaked, including Liverpool's, Manchester United's and Real Madrid's.

And with the game drawing ever nearer, more ratings are starting to be shared.

Arsenal's highest rated player is reportedly Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has been given an 87 rating. The Gabon international is closely followed by Mesut Ozil (86), Alexandre Lacazette, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Mkhitaryan and Bernd Leno (84 each).

Mkhitaryan was rated 84 in FIFA 18 too.

Related links:
GiveMeSport. Arsenal's FIFA 19 player ratings have been 'leaked' on social media
 Top stories
Henrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai EmeryHenrikh Mkhitaryan jumps to the defense of Unai Emery
Henrikh Mkhitaryan has echoed Gary Neville's claim that Unai Emery's philosophy must be given time to flourish at Arsenal
Armenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA rankingArmenia hold on to 100th position in latest FIFA ranking
Armenia's position in the FIFA ranking has remained unchanged after the country dropped two notches in June to take the 100th spot.
Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the NetherlandsAras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands
Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan killed a soul in pre-season friendly: mediaHenrikh Mkhitaryan killed a soul in pre-season friendly: media
A video shows the anger of a Lazio player as Mkhitaryan works his magic in Arsenal’s pre-season victory over the Italian club.
Partner news
 Articles
Most important sports events of 2016

Olympic medals and courageous victories

 Most popular in the section
Wenger believes Mkhitaryan will be back at Arsenal within two weeks
Armenia to lose Olympic spots over doping scandal: Reuters
Armenia and Estonia play out goalless draw in Yerevan friendly
Start Your Impossible: Toyota rolls our global campaign
Home
All news
Overview: Sport
Other news in this section
CATEGORY PARTNER
 Latest news
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan' Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
Two new postage stamps celebrate Armenian, Indian national dances Two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenia-India joint issue. National dances” were put into circulation.
Unique relic donated to Armenian Genocide Institute in Yerevan “This is the ultimate and permanent place for it where it is as close as possible to the souls of the martyrs,” Barseghian said.
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis' At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.