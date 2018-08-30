// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Former FSA group 'sends large convoy to Idlib to aid in Syrian army'

Former FSA group 'sends large convoy to Idlib to aid in Syrian army'
August 30, 2018 - 11:39 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A large convoy of former rebels from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) was filmed heading towards the Idlib Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.

According to a pro-government news page, the Free Syrian Army’s former faction, Jaysh Al-Ababil, made their way from southern Syria to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.

Jaysh Al-Ababil defected from the Free Syrian Army last May and announced their intention to join the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Armored Division, the news website says.

The former rebel faction used to be active in southern Damascus; however, once they agreed to reconcile with the government, they began fighting all militant groups.

Jaysh Al-Ababil will reported;y be fighting alongside the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division as they look to clear the remaining areas under militant control.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Former FSA group sends large convoy to Idlib to aid in Syrian Army’s upcoming offensive (video)
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Cooking oil 'could help prevent' spread of foodborne illnesses
Plaque honoring Raphael Lemkin to be unveiled in New York City
Ancient Mayan skeletons discovered in Mexico
Dads at risk for postpartum depression too, says research
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Land Rover supporting development of major hiking trail in Armenia dubbed the Transcaucasian Trail, the initiative is a 750 km prototype hiking route stretches the length of Armenia.
Karabakh issue should be decided by countries involved in process: Russia Zakharova has said that the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh is to be decided by countries directly involved in the process.
Turkey “to mend ties with Armenia after Yerevan-Baku problems solved” "We never differentiate between Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish relations,” Yildirim was quoted as saying.
Islamic State gearing up for last stand on volcano in southern Syria: report The Islamic State is on the verge of defeat in southern Syria after a string of losses to the Syrian Arab Army and their allies.