Former FSA group 'sends large convoy to Idlib to aid in Syrian army'
August 30, 2018 - 11:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A large convoy of former rebels from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) was filmed heading towards the Idlib Governorate this week, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a pro-government news page, the Free Syrian Army’s former faction, Jaysh Al-Ababil, made their way from southern Syria to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate.
Jaysh Al-Ababil defected from the Free Syrian Army last May and announced their intention to join the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Armored Division, the news website says.
The former rebel faction used to be active in southern Damascus; however, once they agreed to reconcile with the government, they began fighting all militant groups.
Jaysh Al-Ababil will reported;y be fighting alongside the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th Division as they look to clear the remaining areas under militant control.
