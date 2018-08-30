// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Yerevan’s 2800th birthday will be celebrated on October 20-21

August 30, 2018 - 12:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan, Armenia’s capital, will be celebrated on October 20-21, the government decided on Thursday, August 30.

The move comes amid preparations for the summit of La Francophonie, set to be held in Yerevan on October 7-12, as well as ahead of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan on September 23, Aysor.am reports.

"It is proposed to hold celebrations on October 20-21 for the proper organization [of the events],” Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan said.

It was decided earlier to hold the events of the 2800th anniversary in September, given that the Armenian capital will host the summit of La Francophonie in October.

