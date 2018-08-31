Second Armenian President to run in snap parliamentary elections
August 31, 2018 - 11:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Second Armenian President Robert Kocharian intends to participate in snap parliamentary elections, Kocharyan himself revealed in an interview with Sputnik Armenia.
"I announced my return to politics, and, accordingly, will participate in elections. While there is still a lot of time, the situation is developing very rapidly," the ex-President said.
"It's best to leave the issue of the format open for now and focus on organizational issues, identify the goals, work on mobilizing those who I trust.
"I think the citizens of Armenia need tangible, practical results. I will strive for this, this is my principle."
According to him, he is considering the possibility of becoming one of the "opposition poles" of Armenia.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Partner news
Latest news
Scientists say they have found brain’s internal clock Manmade clocks may precisely measure time, but, from a human perspective, the passage of time is remarkably fluid.
Fresno declares August 31 as William Saroyan Day The Fresno City Council is honoring the life of Fresno born playwright and author William Saroyan.
Marijuana compound could help people with psychosis The plant’s non-intoxicating compound, cannabidiol (CBD), might actually be able to help others rein their minds in.
Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Genocide memorial in Armenia Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial when he arrives in Armenia in an official visit.