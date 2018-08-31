// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkey expects to receive S-400 systems "as soon as possible"

Turkey expects to receive S-400 systems
August 31, 2018 - 14:44 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Ankara expects to receive Russian-made S-400 air defense missile systems as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, August 31, according to TASS.

"Turkey needs Russian S-400 air defense missile systems. Agreements concerning them have been completed. We hope that we will receive them as soon as possible," Erdogan said as cited by the Anadolu news agency.

The Turkish leader pointed out that Ankara also needed the F-35 fifth generation fighter jets and would continue to make payments for them.

News about Russian-Turkish talks on the delivery of the S-400 systems first came in November 2016. In September 2017, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara had signed a contract with Moscow on purchasing the S-400 complexes and made an advance payment. Head of Russia’s Rostec State Corporation Sergei Chemezov said that the delivery would begin in March 2020.

Meanwhile, Washington has warned Ankara that in case it purchased the S-400 systems from Russia, the US may refuse to sell the F-35 fighters to Turkey.

The S-400 Triumf is the most advanced long-range anti-aircraft missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, including medium-range ones, and can also be used against ground objectives. The S-400 complex can engage targets at a distance of 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km.

Related links:
TASS. Turkey expects to receive S-400 missile systems as soon as possible — Erdogan
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Cooking oil 'could help prevent' spread of foodborne illnesses
Plaque honoring Raphael Lemkin to be unveiled in New York City
Ancient Mayan skeletons discovered in Mexico
Dads at risk for postpartum depression too, says research
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Fresno declares August 31 as William Saroyan Day The Fresno City Council is honoring the life of Fresno born playwright and author William Saroyan.
Russian military base plays key role in Armenia's security: official "The Armenian-Russian allied relations are based on a common system of Christian and traditional values," Sharmazanov said.
Japanese Foreign Minister to visit Genocide memorial in Armenia Japanese Foreign Minister Tarō Kōno will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial when he arrives in Armenia in an official visit.
VivaCell-MTS offers a chance to win KIA Rio X-Line, Honor smartphones To participate in the draw, you need to obtain a smartphone from VivaCell-MTS service centers, either in cash or by installment.