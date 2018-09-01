Karabakh: 150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
September 1, 2018 - 14:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 150 ceasefire violations - some 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of August 26-September 1, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
The OSCE Mission on Tuesday, August 28 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Karabakh) and Azerbaijan. The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
