Japan moves to facilitate visa process for Armenian citizens
September 3, 2018 - 13:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan has decided to facilitate the issuance of visas for the citizens of Armenia, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said on Monday, September 3 at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan.
“We have discussed issues on closer cooperation between Armenia and Japan. For example, Japan will cooperate with Armenia in the process of preparation of young diplomats, attorneys and other specialists. Japan has also decided to facilitate visa provision terms for the citizens of Armenia,” the Japanese minister said, according to Aysor.am.
Mnatsakanyan reminded that the citizens of Japan enjoy a privileged visa regime with Armenia.
Kono also said Japan has proposed launching the Caucasian initiative.
“It has two milestones – support to the development of human resources and infrastructures and improvement of business environment,” the Japanese diplomat said.
