// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

OSCE chief due in Armenia for high-level meetings

OSCE chief due in Armenia for high-level meetings
September 4, 2018 - 11:11 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Thomas Greminger will pay a working visit to Armenia on Tuesday, September 4.

While in Yerevan, Greminger will meet Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan.

Greminger and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at a meeting in Russia back in March.

Related links:
Foreign Ministry's tweet
 Top stories
Armenia PM, NATO chief to meet in BrusselsArmenia PM, NATO chief to meet in Brussels
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
American expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s futureAmerican expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s future
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU dealBulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU deal
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Game of Thrones" actor predicts season 8 deaths Finn Jones predicts that HBO’s fantasy series will end on a high, with all corners of Westeros maintaining power in their own kingdoms.
Russian Air Force begins year's largest bombing campaign in Idlib A source said at least ten Russian Sukhoi jets launched dozens of airstrikes over the southern and western parts of Idlib.
YPG reportedly attacks FSA positions in Afrin night ambush According to the official media wing of the YPG, their forces attacked the positions of the Free Syrian Army’s Al-Shamiya Front near Afrin city.
Researchers edge closer to slowing progression of Alzheimer’s There has been no cure for Alzheimer’s, which attacks brain cells when proteins group together and deposit amyloid-beta plaque.