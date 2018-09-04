OSCE chief due in Armenia for high-level meetings
September 4, 2018 - 11:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Thomas Greminger will pay a working visit to Armenia on Tuesday, September 4.
While in Yerevan, Greminger will meet Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and National Assembly Speaker Ara Babloyan.
Greminger and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at a meeting in Russia back in March.
