Sunderland fans impressed by trialist Gael Andonian

PanARMENIAN.Net - A lot of Sunderland fans are already clamouring for former Marseille and Ligue 1 defender Gael Andonian to be handed a deal on Wearside, HITC reports.

Andonian is on trial at Sunderland hoping to earn a contract at the Stadium of Light. And, by all accounts, the 23-year-old centre-back has made a decent impression so far.

Andonian, who was released by Marseille at the start of the summer, started in an U23 clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday, September 3. And the Armenia intentional certainly made an impact, throwing himself into challenges and showing off his impressive distribution with a number of accurate diagonals.

As a result, it seems that a number of Sunderland fans are already clamouring for Andonian to be handed a deal on Wearside. They took to twitter to express admiration for the 'solid defender' who is worth a contract.

After all, he is a risk worth taking on a free, particularly given Alim Ozturk’s struggles in the red and white. There is room in Jack Ross’ squad for one more commanding centre-back with 40 games remaining in League One and Andonian fits the bill.

He’d give the Sunderland manager plenty of options too. He started alongside Jack Bainbridge at centre-back in the 2-1 win against West Brom but played at left-back too during a loan spell at Dijon in 2015/16.

On Monday’s evidence, Andonian on a free could be a good piece of business.