Japan hit by deadly earthquake, mudslides
September 6, 2018 - 13:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan's northern island of Hokkaido has been hit by a powerful earthquake, triggering landslides that engulfed houses, BBC says.
At least eight people have been killed and about 40 are missing, say local media reports.
The magnitude 6.7 quake cut power to around three million homes after a thermal power plant was damaged.
The earthquake comes on the heels of a deadly typhoon lashing the west of Japan over the past few days.
Jebi, the strongest typhoon in 25 years, killed at least 10 people and caused widespread damage and disruption.
The tremor struck 62km (39 miles) south-east of the regional capital Sapporo in the early hours of the morning.
It posed no tsunami risk, the country's meteorological agency said.
A nuclear plant - which was not operational - had to switch to its back-up power supply to keep spent fuel cool.
Local residents and travellers in the region have shared their shock about the quake on social media.
They also write about long lines at food stores as people stock up on supplies amid fears of more tremors.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
ECHR: Armenia courts were not fair in uranium smuggling case The Court found that Dadayan’s rights had been affected because the Armenian trial court had never heard the smugglers in person.
Number of tourists visiting Artsakh grew 41% in first half of 2018 In the first half of 2018, the number of tourists visiting Artsakh grew by 41% against the same period last year, Artak Grigoryan said.
Jailed Turkish novelist working on Armenian Genocide book Sentenced to life imprisonment in Turkey, Turkish journalist and novelist Ahmet Altan continues work on his ambitious series.
Sunderland fans impressed by trialist Gael Andonian Andonian, who was released by Marseille at the start of the summer, started in an U23 clash with West Bromwich Albion on Monday.