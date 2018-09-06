Armenia appoints new Consul General in Los Angeles

PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Thursday, September 6 signed an order appointing Armen Baibourtian as Armenia’s Consul General in Los Angeles.

He twice served as the Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister between 1997 and 2000 and from 2004 until 2008.

At various points of his career, he served as the country’s ambassador to India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Nepal.