Putin to visit Azerbaijan in late September

September 7, 2018 - 12:03 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to visit Azerbaijan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in September and October this year, aide to Russian president Yury Ushakov said, according to Izvestiya.

"President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to Azerbaijan at the end of September, and on September 27-28 the head of state will attend a meeting of CIS leaders in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe. Vladimir Putin's visit to Uzbekistan is planned for October," Ushakov said.

In addition, he said that by the end of the year Russia will host a trilateral summit of the presidents of Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

The first meeting of the heads of the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan and Iran was held in 2016. Later summits were held in Baku and Tehran.

