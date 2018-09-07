Serj Tankian "mixing rock songs for a future release"
September 7, 2018 - 17:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serj Tankian has confirmed that he was mixing “some rock songs” over the weekend, Louder says.
The System Of A Down vocalist posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: “A weekend of mixing. Mixing coffee to finalise the perfect blend for Kavat Coffee espresso blend and mixing some rock songs for a future release.”
That release is expected to be a solo EP, with the frontman previously saying (via The PRP): “I have five rock songs that I wanted I do with System Of A Down, but it doesn’t look like that’s gonna work out, so I am finishing those up to release them as a solo EP or possibly as a soundtrack for my film cause they are interrelated.”
The status of new System Of A Down material remains unclear, with drummer John Dolmayan quashing album hopes in June, saying that “certain members” were holding the process back, despite the band reportedly having written around 15 songs for the long-awaited follow-up to 2005’s Hypnotize.
Guitarist Daron Malakian, who recently resurrected his Scars On Broadway project, then suggested that Tankian was holding the process back, which led the singer to issue a lengthly statement giving his side of the story.
Tankian has worked on several projects away from the band in recent years, including writing the scores for the films "The Last Inhabitant", "1915" and "Furious".
