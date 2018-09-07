Cher announces 2019 dates for Here We Go Again tour

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, Sept. 7 that the Here We Go Again Tour in 2019 will mark her first trek across the U.S. in five years. The 72-year-old entertainer, who is currently doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas, will release Dancing Queen Sept. 28, E! Online says.

The living legend, who has Armenian roots, is expected to perform songs from her ABBA tribute album, in addition to her own singles. (Cher was inspired to do the album of covers after starring in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again".)

Here is the complete list of Here We Go Again tour dates:

Jan. 17, 2019: Germain Arena in Ft. Myers, FL

Jan. 19, 2019: BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Jan. 21, 2019: Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Jan. 23, 2019: Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

Jan. 25, 2019: Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, GA

Jan. 27, 2019: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

Jan. 29, 2019: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Jan. 31, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Feb. 2, 2019: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS

Feb. 4, 2019: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

Feb. 6, 2019: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH

Feb. 8, 2019: United Center in Chicago, IL

Feb. 10, 2019: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Feb. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Feb. 14, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Apr. 18, 2019: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Apr. 20, 2019: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 22, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

Apr. 24, 2019: Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON

Apr. 26, 2019: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Apr. 28, 2019: TD Garden in Boston, MA

Apr. 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

May 2, 2019: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

May 3, 2019: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

May 8, 2019: Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI Van

May 10, 2019: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

May 12, 2019: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

May 14, 2019: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE

May 16, 2019: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD

May 18, 2019: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN

"Didn't you have a farewell tour about 15 years ago?" Ellen DeGeneres asked.

"Yeah," Cher said on Friday's episode. "And I thought it was! I mean, I was old. I was already old. I was thinking, 'How many more can you have?' It's like Al Pacino. They brought it back." DeGeneres then gave fans a chance to win a pair of tickets to her show by visiting her website.