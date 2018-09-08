Kim Kardashian unveils teaser for new celebrity prank show (video)
September 8, 2018 - 09:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s is apparently bringing back the celebrity prank show. In the brand new trailer for You Kiddin' Me?!, Kim, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner are seen pranking each other in the most epic ways possible, W Magazine says.
One of those pranks involves an art show in which Kris is the featured artist. The only problem: She has no idea that she’s the main attraction, much to the amusement of her daughters, who are in a control room somewhere orchestrating the entire charade from a distance.
The basic premise of the show is that parents must do everything their children tell them via an earpiece while in front of an unsuspecting public, even if it means embarrassing themselves. According to People, the series will premiere on Saturday, September 22 on Facebook Watch. From there, new episodes will drop every subsequent Saturday on the platform. People also revealed that along with the Kardashian-Jenners, the show will also feature the families of some of their famous friends, including Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE's Daniel Bryan and the Bella Twins.
Photo. Randy Holmes/Getty Images
