// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Kardashian unveils teaser for new celebrity prank show (video)

Kim Kardashian unveils teaser for new celebrity prank show
 September 8, 2018 - 09:51 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s is apparently bringing back the celebrity prank show. In the brand new trailer for You Kiddin' Me?!, Kim, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner are seen pranking each other in the most epic ways possible, W Magazine says.

One of those pranks involves an art show in which Kris is the featured artist. The only problem: She has no idea that she’s the main attraction, much to the amusement of her daughters, who are in a control room somewhere orchestrating the entire charade from a distance.

The basic premise of the show is that parents must do everything their children tell them via an earpiece while in front of an unsuspecting public, even if it means embarrassing themselves. According to People, the series will premiere on Saturday, September 22 on Facebook Watch. From there, new episodes will drop every subsequent Saturday on the platform. People also revealed that along with the Kardashian-Jenners, the show will also feature the families of some of their famous friends, including Zoe Saldana, T.I., Lisa Rinna, Gabriel Iglesias, and WWE's Daniel Bryan and the Bella Twins.

Photo. Randy Holmes/Getty Images
Related links:
W Magazine. Kim Kardashian Debuts Trailer For Her New Prank Show "You Kiddin' Me?!"
 Top stories
Charles Aznavour planning a concert on his 100th birthdayCharles Aznavour planning a concert on his 100th birthday
94-year-old legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour is planning to give a concert on the day of his 100th birthday.
Alexis Ohanian enlightens Serena Williams on Alexis Ohanian enlightens Serena Williams on "Armenian Goodbye"
Alexis Ohanian has proposed that the Armenian segment of Twitter educate wife Serena Williams on "the Armenian Goodbye."
Kim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issuesKim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issues
Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Wim Wenders doc “with” Pope Francis ends with Armenian canticleWim Wenders doc “with” Pope Francis ends with Armenian canticle
The prefect of the Secretariat for Communication of the Vatican asked Wenders to "make a film with Pope Francis and not about Pope Francis".
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Unique Arshile Gorky exhibit on show in Manhattan
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs
Spoilers: "Game Of Thrones" bosses, stars reveal Season 8 details
SKINS: A new exhibition at the Armenian Museum of America
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
People who feel sleepy during day 'more likely' to develop Alzheimer’s The finding adds to a growing body of evidence that poor quality sleep could encourage this form of dementia to develop.
Artsakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh frontline units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.
Macedonia fails to issue visas for Armenia football team fans A FAF member, Sergey Janoyan said in a Facebook post that the Embassy dragged the process for no apparent reason.
Sign in arm, hand could show breast cancer has progressed: research The most common symptom of breast cancer is a lump, but the majority of breast lumps are benign and not cancerous.