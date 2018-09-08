Armenia depart for Macedonia for Nations League match

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian national football team on Saturday, September 8 left for Macedonia for a UEFA Nations League fixture on Sunday.

The game will be held at 8:00pm Yerevan time.

On Thursday, Armenia beat Liechtenstein 2-1 in their first UEFA Nations League match.

In the first half of the match, midfielder Marcos Pizzelli shot from outside the box to the top left corner of Liechtenstsein's net after Aras Özbiliz, an Armenian winger, assisted.

Minutes later, Liechtenstein's Sandro Wolfinger shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner for an equalizer.

In the second half, Armenian midfielder Tigran Barseghyan, again with an assist from Özbiliz, netted a second goal for Armenia to help the team win the game.