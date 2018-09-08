Artsakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 2000 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of September 2-8, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the contact line.

The OSCE Mission on August 28 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan. The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.