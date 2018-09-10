Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
September 10, 2018 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Serena Williams has been fined $17,000 for the code violations she received during the U.S. Open final, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said on Sunday, September 9, according to Reuters.
During Saturday’s match, which she lost 6-2 6-4 to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, Williams, was handed a coaching violation and a point penalty for breaking her racquet before a heated argument with umpire Carlos Ramos ended with her losing a game.
The tournament referee’s office fined the former world number one $10,000 for the “verbal abuse” of Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching and $3,000 for smashing her racket.
Williams, who was seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles tile on Saturday, vigorously disputed each of the violations during the match.
She demanded Ramos apologise for handing her a coaching violation and later called the umpire a “thief” for giving her a point penalty.
