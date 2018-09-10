More than 220 Islamic State militants killed in Swaida offensive: monitor
September 10, 2018 - 13:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - At least 226 Islamic State militants have been killed so far in battles with the Syrian forces in east Swaida pocket, a monitoring group says, according to Al-Masdar News.
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported that up to 95 Syrian Army soldiers and pro-government fighters have been reported dead in the same offensive.
The Syrian casualties also include members of the Lebanese resistance Hezbollah group.
Fierce clashes are currently taking place in Safa Hilltops; the last ISIS bastion in the area.
The militant group is making use of the rocky cliffs surrounding the Safa Hilltops in order to fortify themselves and make it harder for the government troops to advance.
