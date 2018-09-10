Yerevan Color Run slated for September 30 this year
September 10, 2018 - 16:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - This year's edition of Yerevan Color Run marathon will be held in the Armenian capital on September 30, the organizers said in a Facebook event.
The event is celebrating the 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan so those seeking to participate will have to run 2800 meters in total.
The marathon which gathers youth and runners in the heart of the capital is set to last some three hours this year.
Top stories
The Spanish edition of Condé Nast Traveler - a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine - has published an article about Armenia.
In Armenia the average salary of women is lower than that of men by 34%, and the income gap is even broader and reaches 40%.
Armenia has expressed interest in procuring the system developed by India's Armament Research and Development Establishment.
It seems that the 10-day vacation includes cultural trips to Tatev Monastery, Noravank, and Cafesjian Museum of Art.
Partner news
Latest news
Artsakh wine festival among this fall’s top 5 must-do events The wine festival in Artsakh is among the top 5 eno-gastro events of this fall, TurStat agency said in a fresh compilation.
Baroness Cox arrives in Artsakh again, meets Foreign Minister Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Masis Mayilian met a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox.
Hundreds of ancient Roman coins discovered in Italy The cultural minister has described feelings of great pride after a hoard of hundreds of Roman coins was discovered in Italy.
New cancer vaccine yields promising results in mice According to Dale Boger, "this co-therapy produced a complete response — a curative response — in the treatment of melanoma."