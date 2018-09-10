Baroness Cox arrives in Artsakh again, meets Foreign Minister
September 10, 2018 - 18:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, September 10, Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Masis Mayilian met a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
Welcoming Baroness Cox in Artsakh, the Minister noted the importance of her visit from the point of view of observing the current situation in the country and the achievements in different spheres. The Minister said he highly appreciates the Baroness' consistent efforts aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of the citizens of Artsakh abroad, raising awareness of the international community on Artsakh, disseminating accurate information about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, as well as solving humanitarian issues in the republic.
During the meeting, Mayilian weighed in on the current stage in the process of the settlement of the conflict, presented the achievements in the international recognition of Artsakh and decentralized cooperation with the subjects of different countries of the world, as well as answered the questions of the delegation members.
Also, Mayilian awarded Baroness Cox with the memorial medal dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.
Top stories
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
Partner news
Latest news
Hundreds of ancient Roman coins discovered in Italy The cultural minister has described feelings of great pride after a hoard of hundreds of Roman coins was discovered in Italy.
New cancer vaccine yields promising results in mice According to Dale Boger, "this co-therapy produced a complete response — a curative response — in the treatment of melanoma."
Armenian producers head to MosShoes expo again 10 Armenian footwear producers will participate in Mosshoes 2018 international expo held in Moscow on September 10-13.
Yerevan Color Run slated for September 30 this year The event is celebrating the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan's foundation so those participating will run 2800 meters.