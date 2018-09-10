Baroness Cox arrives in Artsakh again, meets Foreign Minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Monday, September 10, Foreign Minister of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Masis Mayilian met a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Welcoming Baroness Cox in Artsakh, the Minister noted the importance of her visit from the point of view of observing the current situation in the country and the achievements in different spheres. The Minister said he highly appreciates the Baroness' consistent efforts aimed at protecting the rights and legitimate interests of the citizens of Artsakh abroad, raising awareness of the international community on Artsakh, disseminating accurate information about the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh, as well as solving humanitarian issues in the republic.

During the meeting, Mayilian weighed in on the current stage in the process of the settlement of the conflict, presented the achievements in the international recognition of Artsakh and decentralized cooperation with the subjects of different countries of the world, as well as answered the questions of the delegation members.

Also, Mayilian awarded Baroness Cox with the memorial medal dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Artsakh Foreign Ministry.