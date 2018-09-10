// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Artsakh wine festival among this fall’s top 5 must-do events

Artsakh wine festival among this fall’s top 5 must-do events
September 10, 2018 - 18:49 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The wine festival in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is among the top 5 eno-gastro events of this fall, TurStat analytical agency said in a fresh compilation.

The agency on Monday, September 10 unveiled the best wine and gastro festivals and events set to be held in Russia and the near abroad in the fall of 2018.

The village of Togh in Artsakh will host the fifth wine festival on Sunday, September 15.

Also included in the five most popular events are Novemberfest in Yalta (Crimea), Don Vine in Rostov region, the festivals of young wine and winemaking in Novorossiysk and Semigorsk, as well as the festival if Kakheti (Georgia).

 Top stories
Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'Israeli drone firm faces charges for 'bombing Armenians for Azerbaijan'
Such a test would be illegal, as it would require a seldom-granted permit to carry out demonstrations against real targets.
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorialTop Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian GenocideGreens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Armenia PM 'would be glad' if Azeri President too sent his son to army
Armenian church to be restored in Turkey
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Archive for September 10, 2018
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Hundreds of ancient Roman coins discovered in Italy The cultural minister has described feelings of great pride after a hoard of hundreds of Roman coins was discovered in Italy.
New cancer vaccine yields promising results in mice According to Dale Boger, "this co-therapy produced a complete response — a curative response — in the treatment of melanoma."
Armenian producers head to MosShoes expo again 10 Armenian footwear producers will participate in Mosshoes 2018 international expo held in Moscow on September 10-13.
Yerevan Color Run slated for September 30 this year The event is celebrating the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan's foundation so those participating will run 2800 meters.