Artsakh wine festival among this fall’s top 5 must-do events
September 10, 2018 - 18:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The wine festival in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) is among the top 5 eno-gastro events of this fall, TurStat analytical agency said in a fresh compilation.
The agency on Monday, September 10 unveiled the best wine and gastro festivals and events set to be held in Russia and the near abroad in the fall of 2018.
The village of Togh in Artsakh will host the fifth wine festival on Sunday, September 15.
Also included in the five most popular events are Novemberfest in Yalta (Crimea), Don Vine in Rostov region, the festivals of young wine and winemaking in Novorossiysk and Semigorsk, as well as the festival if Kakheti (Georgia).
