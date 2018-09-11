Dual SIM iPhones might be a thing soon, new leak shows
September 11, 2018 - 10:24 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The new iPhones Apple will announce on Wednesday, September 12 may have dual SIM card support, according to an image posted on China Mobile’s Facebook page on September 6t, The Verge says.
Images of a dual SIM card tray in a new Apple device have already been leaked, but the post from a company’s social media account feels like more legitimate confirmation, as spotted by GSMArena.
The image is an illustration of an apple (the fruit) with two SIM cards poking into it. The large text on the top says, “New Apple with dual SIM?” and the smaller text around the apple lists benefits of having two SIM cards like network use and data.
Besides the tongue-in-cheek illustration, there’s also a leaked ad from China Telecom picturing a new iPhone with dual SIM cards and the text, “New iPhone coming soon, dual SIM support, I’ve been waiting for you.” The phone shown in the ad is different from the phone in an earlier dual-SIM iPhone leak, so they may be different models or the leake is inaccurate.
Those differences in the leaked images mean that even though legitimate carriers appear to be teasing the new information, there’s still a chance that some of these leaks could be fake or based on speculation. Still, there are other pieces of evidence to support the dual-SIM-on-the-iPhone theory. Stray iOS 12 beta code references dual-SIM support and even a second physical SIM tray. Rumors from as early as July suggested an iPhone X Plus with a 6.5-inch OLED display and dual-SIM support.
