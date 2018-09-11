Argentina’s Córdoba installs bilingual street name signs to honor Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The authorities of the Argentine city of Córdoba have decided to install bilingual (Spanish and Armenian) street name signs on streets with Armenian names, according to a Facebook post made by the city’s Armenian community.

The initiative was authored by member of Córdoba city council, Lucas Balian, who has Armenian roots.

Furthermore, the move is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.

Members of the Armenian community have already sent a thank you note to mayor of Córdoba Ramón Javier Mestre.

The city is home to a square named the Republic of Armenia, as well as Armenia and Zoravar Andranik streets.