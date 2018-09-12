Amazon, Pinterest speakers to address tech summit in Armenia
September 12, 2018 - 10:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Speakers from a number of top VC funds and tech companies like Amazon and Pinterest will arrive in Armenia for an annual summit in Yerevan this fall.
HIVE Ventures, the leading venture fund focused on investing in Armenian entrepreneurs, is hosting its fourth annual HIVE Tech Summit at TUMO Center for Creative Technologies on October 13.
HIVE Ventures serves as a bridge between Armenia and Silicon Valley. The fund provides Armenian startups with investment, mentorship, and access to Silicon Valley resources and network. In addition, HIVE helps US-based companies open offices in Armenia.
To date, HIVE has invested in over 30 startups across the US and Armenia, including ServiceTitan, Gecko Robotics, Embodied, and CodeFights. HIVE has co-invested with leading venture capital funds including Y Combinator, Iconiq Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Founders Fund, Intel Capital and Amazon.
The HIVE Tech Summit will include 1:1 meetings with startups and investors, and panels and presentations from some of the most successful Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and investors.
The event will feature speakers from many of the top VC funds and companies including Kleiner Perkins, Y Combinator, Base10VC, Founders Embassy, Gecko Robotics, ServiceTitan, Hoodline, Benchmark, Amazon, Pinterest and Slack.
HIVE Ventures was founded in 2014 by Nina Achadjian and is backed by the Hirair & Anna Hovnanian Foundation.
Top stories
Turnover in the tech sector has swelled from a humble $96 million in 2008 to over $765 million in 2017.
The Note 9 will be sold in two configurations: there’s a 128GB / 6GB RAM model for $999 and a top-tier 512GB/8GB RAM version for $1,250.
PicsArt, as a leading platform in the social media space, has over 300 employees and offices in the U.S., Armenia and China.
The medal will be presented by NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston on August 2.
Partner news
Latest news
Kit Harington says not everyone will be happy about GoT ending Speaking to MTV News he said: “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end."
Syrian army missiles pummel militants in northern Hama The strikes come in response to a rocket attack launched earlier by militant groups against the government troops in north Hama.
Shedding light on 100-year-old cancer mystery: Science Daily "When we looked at tumor samples from patients with drug-resistant melanoma, we found strikingly similar results," says Ronai.
ANC-WR’s Armenia delegation meets PM Pashinyan Nora Hovsepian expressed gratitude for the government’s willingness to include the Diaspora in the advancement of the New Armenia.