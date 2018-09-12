Kit Harington says not everyone will be happy about GoT ending
September 12, 2018 - 18:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jon Snow (played by Kit Harington) has a tough a year ahead of him as he has now partnered up with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) in "Game of Thrones", Express says.
But with a war on its way, Jon and Dany may find themselves in a bad way, leaving their lives in danger.
Kit has now spoken out about the finale of the series, and warned fans that it may not be as conclusive as expected.
Speaking to MTV News he said: “I think a TV series that’s spanned eight, nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end.
“I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone.”
But with many fans eager for their favourite character to make it through the final season, it will be difficult for everyone to be satisfied.
However things may end up being more brutal than initially expected, as Kit went on to mention the finales of other shows.
He mused: “My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad, and The Wire - and they all ended in a way that didn’t satisfy you.”
But could this be a subtle hint to how the HBO show will end?
The Sopranos famously ended with a stark cut to black after a long final series - could this be in store for the last episode of the fantasy epic?
Similarly, "Breaking Bad" ended in a harrowing way, as the show’s protagonist Walter White (Bryan Cranston) is last seen laying on the floor after being shot - however it was unconfirmed whether he would survive or not.
With Jon’s new allegiance and relationship with Dany blossoming, he may be left in a tough situation in the final season.
As Dany is eager to take over all of Westeros she may find herself in a situation which will leave her taking on the rest of the Starks in Winterfell.
But Jon may not see eye-to-eye with this decision, and could find himself on the attack against his new beau.
Kit’s hint follows a fan theory that Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) may have already sealed her fate.
Top stories
94-year-old legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour is planning to give a concert on the day of his 100th birthday.
Alexis Ohanian has proposed that the Armenian segment of Twitter educate wife Serena Williams on "the Armenian Goodbye."
Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
The prefect of the Secretariat for Communication of the Vatican asked Wenders to "make a film with Pope Francis and not about Pope Francis".
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army missiles pummel militants in northern Hama The strikes come in response to a rocket attack launched earlier by militant groups against the government troops in north Hama.
Shedding light on 100-year-old cancer mystery: Science Daily "When we looked at tumor samples from patients with drug-resistant melanoma, we found strikingly similar results," says Ronai.
ANC-WR’s Armenia delegation meets PM Pashinyan Nora Hovsepian expressed gratitude for the government’s willingness to include the Diaspora in the advancement of the New Armenia.
First cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Britain Two people have been diagnosed with monkeypox in Britain in apparently unrelated cases, Public Health England said.