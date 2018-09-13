Putin to visit Armenia; dates still unknown

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Armenia, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Wednesday, September 12, according to Izvestia.

Peskov said, however, that the exact date of Putin’s visit has yet to be determined.

On September 8, Putin hosted Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who invited the Russian leader to Yerevan. The upcoming meeting of the heads of the two states will be the fifth since Pashinyan took office in May.

As reported earlier, Putin is planning to visit Azerbaijan in late September.