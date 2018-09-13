Film about devastating earthquake in Armenia coming out Sept. 20
September 13, 2018 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The drama "Spitak" about the devastating earthquake that shookArmenia on December 7, 1988, will hit the big screens on September 20, Sharm Holding reveals.
Directed by Russian filmmaker Alexander Kott, the feature film is based on real events and includes stories taken from eyewitness accounts.
In the movie, the director has intentionally left scenes of horror behind the camera, focusing on the experience of the characters instead.
Kott himself describes “Spitak” as ‘a requiem film’, in which he has attempted to convey "the panic, despair, courage and heroism" of those who tried to find their home and family despite everything.
Prior to shooting, the director decided that all the heroes will speak their native languages, so the film ended up featuring Armenian, Russian and French speeches.
Top stories
94-year-old legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour is planning to give a concert on the day of his 100th birthday.
Alexis Ohanian has proposed that the Armenian segment of Twitter educate wife Serena Williams on "the Armenian Goodbye."
Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
The prefect of the Secretariat for Communication of the Vatican asked Wenders to "make a film with Pope Francis and not about Pope Francis".
Partner news
Latest news
Foreign Minister visits Armenian Genocide memorial alley in Geneva Lanterns of Memory was inaugurated in Switzerland in April, 10 years after the project was first approved.
Scientists unearth thousands of items in Scandinavia's first Viking city Archaeologists from Aarhus University and Southwest Jutland Museums have been excavating the Viking city.
Armenian National Security head nommed for football federation chief The Director of the National Security Service of Armenia is nominated for the post of the head of the country’s Football Federation.
Therapists look to brain scans to predict who could attempt suicide Therapists working with people at risk for suicide rely on the patient's words to determine how serious they might be.