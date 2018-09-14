Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival
September 14, 2018 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival, set to be held in Yerevan on September 15-16.
“I love Armenia so much, and Charles Aznavour is a good friend of mine and my favorite singer from childhood,” the actor was quoted as saying.
“Therefore, I am doubly pleased that I will not only be a guest of one of the most popular comedy shows in Russia, but I will also be able to feel the spirit of this beautiful country.”
“Van Damme is a legendary man who looks 55 at the age of 57,” Marina Kravets from Comedy Club joked.
“As a child, I often watched martial arts films with my brothers, although I turned away during scenes of fight.”
The living legend, who has Armenian roots, is expected to perform songs from her ABBA tribute album, in addition to her own singles.
94-year-old legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour is planning to give a concert on the day of his 100th birthday.
Alexis Ohanian has proposed that the Armenian segment of Twitter educate wife Serena Williams on "the Armenian Goodbye."
Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Armenian Genocide Memorial-Institute has a new Director Professor Harutyun Marutyan has been elected as the new Director of the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.