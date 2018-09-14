Jean-Claude Van Damme coming to Armenia for Comedy Club Festival

PanARMENIAN.Net - Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival, set to be held in Yerevan on September 15-16.

“I love Armenia so much, and Charles Aznavour is a good friend of mine and my favorite singer from childhood,” the actor was quoted as saying.

“Therefore, I am doubly pleased that I will not only be a guest of one of the most popular comedy shows in Russia, but I will also be able to feel the spirit of this beautiful country.”

“Van Damme is a legendary man who looks 55 at the age of 57,” Marina Kravets from Comedy Club joked.

“As a child, I often watched martial arts films with my brothers, although I turned away during scenes of fight.”