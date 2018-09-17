Armenia side “hits” three Azerbaijani troops: PM
September 17, 2018 - 10:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian side has “hit” three Azerbaijani soldiers in retaliation for Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire in the wee hours of September 16 as a result of which a villager was wounded in the leg.
The PM did not specify whether the Azerbaijani troops were killed or wounded.
As reported earlier, Pashinyan talked to the wounded civilian, Suren Sepkhanyan, over the phone who assured that he is going to be fine.
