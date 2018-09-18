Chief of Armenia General Staff, U.S. Military Attaché talk ties

PanARMENIAN.Net - Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Major General Artak Davtyan on Tuesday, September 18 met U.S. Military Attaché in Armenia, Colonel Jeffrey Thompson who was only appointed to the post.

Davtyan congratulated the New Attaché on his new position and wished him success.

At the meeting in Yerevan, the two discussed issues concerning Armenia-U.S. military cooperation.