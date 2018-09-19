California businesses investing in Armenian IT sector

PanARMENIAN.Net - With the support of Business Armenia, regional high-tech development manager at Enterprise Incubator Foundation and the executive director of Gyumri Information Technologies Center, Amalya Yeghoyan, paid a business visit to California, U.S., where a conference on foreign direct investment in the IT sector of Armenia was held for 50 businessmen.

New investment agreements were signed within the scope of the business visit. Based on one of such documents signed by Yeghoyan and Executive Director of Alena Solutions Asbed Kassis, the company is planning to open offices in the IT Centers of Vanadzor and Gyumri. Alena Solutions is a company offering technology solutions to various businesses.

The other agreement was signed with the founding co-chief executive officer of Hireclout Avetis Antaplyan. The company is planning on opening an office in Gyumri conducting the marketing of Hireclout. The main offerings of the company are technology recruitment and consulting.

“Business Armenia is ready to utilize its large network of representatives to support foreign investments in Armenia. We are happy that these investments are to be directed to the provinces," stated the CEO of Business Armenia, Armen Avak Avakian.

“Gyumri, Vanadzor, Gavar are promising venues for investments in high-tech. Those have rich infrastructures, university branches.

The first two have techno parks. This is remarkable because we are implementing a strategy of decentralizing the investments,” said Yeghoyan.

At the meeting with businessmen, Yeghoyan also presented the roadmap for establishing a company in Armenia, creating jobs, attracting and training highly qualified professionals, succeeding in business.