Japan says continues supporting Iran nuclear deal

PanARMENIAN.Net - Japan is still supporting Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori said on Tuesday, September 18, according to IRNA.

Mori made the remarks in a meeting with Iran ambassador to Japan Morteza Rahmani Movahed Tuesday night, while referring to the status of Iran deal and its importance in the world.

He also appreciated Iran's commitment to the JCPOA.

He also pointed to the upcoming 90th anniversary of Iran-Japan diplomatic ties and expressed hope for developing cooperation between the two countries.

Rahmani Movahed, for his part, said, 'We are observing a new era in both countries’ relations.'

Good politico-economic agreements have been signed by Iran and Japan, he added.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the importance of implementing Iran nuclear deal and the need to preserve peace and stability in the Persian Gulf.