// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

IKEA designs future autonomous vehicles

IKEA designs future autonomous vehicles
September 20, 2018 - 14:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Once cars can finally drive themselves, people will have more time to enjoy the journey and do other, much more interesting stuff instead. At least that’s the concept behind some of the designs below, developed by retail giant IKEA's “future living lab,” SPACE10, based in Copenhagen, MIT Technology Review says.

SPACE10 was asked to come up with designs for autonomous vehicles that would be extensions of homes, offices, and local institutions. Some of the agency’s seven ideas, shown below, are almost practical. Who can’t imagine autonomously driven cafés or pop-up stores? In fact, they already exist in California—in the form of self-driving cars that have groceries stocked in their back seats.

Other concepts might need a bit more thought, particularly the ones that SPACE10 envisions delivering resources to underserved communities. It may be difficult, for example, for a self-driving health clinic to bring medical care to truly remote areas. Nevertheless, the designs are useful for sparking conversations about the ways autonomous vehicles could transform everyday life.

Photo: Space10
Related links:
Kommersant.ru: IKEA представила концепцию беспилотных автомобилей
MIT Technology Review. IKEA designs future autonomous cars that work as hotels, stores, and meeting rooms
 Top stories
iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max coming to Armenia September 28iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max coming to Armenia September 28
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Eurasianet: Armenia's IT sector is an island of innovationEurasianet: Armenia's IT sector is an island of innovation
Turnover in the tech sector has swelled from a humble $96 million in 2008 to over $765 million in 2017.
Samsung launches Galaxy Note 9, the most expensive Android phone yetSamsung launches Galaxy Note 9, the most expensive Android phone yet
The Note 9 will be sold in two configurations: there’s a 128GB / 6GB RAM model for $999 and a top-tier 512GB/8GB RAM version for $1,250.
PicsArt hires COO to lead growth of next-gen editing platformPicsArt hires COO to lead growth of next-gen editing platform
PicsArt, as a leading platform in the social media space, has over 300 employees and offices in the U.S., Armenia and China.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Most popular in the section
Armenian game Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000
Armenia lags behind Azerbaijan in terms of ICT development: report
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
FIFA ranking: Armenia hold on to 100th position for fourth month Armenia's position in the latest FIFA ranking has remained unchanged for a fourth month after the country took the 100th spot.
Saudi King, Crown Prince send congratulations to Armenia In their messages, both the Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished the Armenian people prosperity and development.
Armenian wrestler wins Junior World Championships gold Greco-Roman wrestler Malkhas Amoyan took gold in the under 67kg event of the 2018 Junior World Championships.
Russia says refugees leave Rukban camp for Syrian army territory The Russian Foreign Ministry did not provide anymore details regarding the alleged proposition by the U.S. military.