Armenia vows to respond in kind to Azerbaijan's actions

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Armed Forces will retaliate Azerbaijan’s actions on the border as a result of which an Armenian soldier was killed, Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan said at a meeting with German ambassador Matthias Kiesler and Germany’s new Military Attaché Lutz-Michael Lorentzen.

An Armenian contract soldier was killed in Azerbaijan's cross-border fire in Tavush province on Wednesday, September 19. According to preliminary information, the serviceman, Haykaz Matevosyan (b. 1980), received a gunshot wound in the neck. Matevosyan died on the way to the military hospital.

Tonoyan learned about the incident right before the meeting and briefed Kiesler and Lorentzen on the current situation.

The Defense Minister said Armenia will take corresponding measures.

At the meeting in Yerevan, Tonoyan hailed cooperation between Armenia and Germany, implemented in various formats, such as exchange of experience in different areas of mutual interest, military education as well as joint participation in the NATO mission in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Kiesler said, in turn, that the German side is ready to continue the efficient cooperation with Armenia.

Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan after its recent provocation on the border with Armenia.