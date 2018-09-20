Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II not resigning: Mother See
September 20, 2018 - 14:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The head of the information department of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, father Vahram Melikyan has refuted media publications, alleging that the Catholicos of All Armenians, Karekin II, is resigning.
According to a news story, Karekin was to retire due to health issues under an agreement he reached with the Armenian authorities.
Father Vahram said, in particular, that all the governments in the 27 years of independent Armenia have shown “proper respect for the Armenian Apostolic Church and appreciated the special role of the Church and the Catholicos of All Armenians in maintaining statehood, national unity and solidarity.”
As reported earlier, lawmaker from the Republican Party Mihran Hakobyan is proposing to ensure the security of the Catholicos by law.
