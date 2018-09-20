Saudi King, Crown Prince send congratulations to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian Thursday, September 20 on the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

In their messages, both the Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished the Armenian people prosperity and development.

There are currently no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

Sarkissian has been receiving congratulations all day, including messages from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Swiss President Alain Berset, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and many others.