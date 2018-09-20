// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Saudi King, Crown Prince send congratulations to Armenia

September 20, 2018 - 18:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - King Salman of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have congratulated Armenian President Armen Sarkissian Thursday, September 20 on the 27th anniversary of Armenia’s independence.

In their messages, both the Saudi King and the Crown Prince wished the Armenian people prosperity and development.

There are currently no diplomatic relations between Armenia and Saudi Arabia.

Sarkissian has been receiving congratulations all day, including messages from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Swiss President Alain Berset, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and many others.

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

