Yerevan vote: Bloc supported by Armenia PM sweeps to victory
September 24, 2018 - 11:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - According to preliminary data provided by the Central Electoral Commission, My Step bloc, which is backed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, has secured more than 81% of all the ballots cast in elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan on Sunday, September 23.
My Step is led by actor and comedian Hayk Marutyan who supported Pashinyan throughout the velvet revolution which saw the resignation of former Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and the election of Pashinyan as the country’s new PM.
As a result, Marutyan will be installed as mayor of the Armenian capital.
Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) collected 6.95% of the vote, Luys bloc 4.99%, the Armenian revolutionary Federation 1.62%, Yerkir Tsirani 1.39%, and the Rule of Law party received just 1.09% of ballots.
All the other parties and blocs running in elections received less than 1% if the vote.
Under the current Constitution, My Step, PAP and Luys will make it to the Council of Elders.
Voter turnout stood at 43.65%, the CEC Chairman Tigran Mukuchyan revealed.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Partner news
Latest news
Israel says will continue strikes in Syria despite IL-20 downing Lieberman said Israel’s primary concern is Iran’s activities in Syria, including the movement of weapons to Tehran-backed groups.
UN chief: Armenia is a'fantastic' examlpe of transfer of power (video) António Guterres described the process of transfer of power in Armenia in April this year as a “fantastic” example.
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back Experiments will involve searching for and studying whole cells in the remains of well-preserved ancient animals, such as mammoths.
Yerevan elections: Voter turnout stands at 24% as of 2pm Municipal elections are currently underway in Yerevan where residents are set to cast ballots in favor of new members of the Council of Elders.