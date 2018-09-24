Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers to meet in New York
September 24, 2018 - 11:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in New York to discuss the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict on Wednesday, September 26 while the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will mediate the meeting.
This will be the second meeting between the two Foreign Ministers after Mnatsakanyan was appointed the Armenian foreign policy chief in May.
They first met in Brussels, again with the mediation of the co-chairs.
RIA Novosti reported earlier that the OSCE envoys had proposed holding a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly.
