Armenia PM lauds Nelson Mandela as "iconic political leader"
September 25, 2018 - 11:38 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in New York on a working visit, attended the Peace Summit dedicated to Nelson Mandela at the UN headquarters, where he gave remarks to celebrate the "iconic political leader".
"It is a great honor to address Nelson Mandela Peace Summit that marks the centennial anniversary of this iconic political leader. Mandela’s image symbolizes peace and human dignity, embodying struggle and compassion at the same time," Pashinyan said.
"It was only half a year ago, when the people of Armenia rejected fear and injustice and went out to the streets to protest for their fundamental rights, freedom and dignity.
"As the dramatic events were unfolding in the streets of Yerevan I was asked if I had a model of a leader who inspired me in my nation’s strive for democracy and social justice and my answer was YES, there is such a leader. And that leader is Nelson Mandela.
"Having been a political prisoner myself, I closely followed the political path and life story of this most famous political prisoner who would change his own country and indeed the aspirations of millions worldwide.
"As Mandela said on one occasion “I learned that courage was not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.”
"Mandela’s walk, the long walk to freedom was with me during my imprisonment, and to a great extend influenced my conscience and motivated me to embark on my own “long walk to freedom” through prison and persecution, through struggle against injustice across the towns and villages of my country.
"In the true spirit of Mandela’s ideas, our movement became known to the world as Armenian non-violent velvet revolution of love and solidarity and now, months after my people’s success, I stand here at the high rostrum of this summit as the head of modern Armenian government to celebrate the legacy of this great person whose courage and determination served as an example for others around the globe."
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Partner news
Latest news
New species of dinosaur-era bird discovered in China The 127-million-year-old species, which they have named Jinguofortis perplexus, retains features of its dinosaur ancestors.
Cher reveals who she'd like to collaborate with Playing the “5 Second Rule” game with host Ellen DeGeneres, Cher revealed that who she would like to collaborate with
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Former Albania coach could head Armenia national football team Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.