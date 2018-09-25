These Saroyan unpublished works on stage now
September 25, 2018 - 13:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American-Armenian dramatist and writer William Saroyan was ahead of his time, writing about the challenge of diaspora and immigrant life in America, The Fresno Bee reports.
Which gives his work significance, even close to 40 years years after his death.
“Those themes are very much pulsating today,” says Aram Kouyoumdjian, who premiered a set of previously unpublished and unperformed plays by the Pulitzer Prize-winning author earlier this month at the Los Angeles Central Library.
A second staging of “William Saroyan: The Unpublished Plays In Performance” happens Friday at the Armenian Museum of Fresno.
The plays — six of them, done in excerpts over 75 minutes — come from the William Saroyan Collection at Stanford University, part of a stash that Kouyoumdjian discovered while working on his Master’s thesis in English literature. They were written in the 1970s, late in Saroyan’s career, and are examples of Saroyan’s diaspora writing, Kouyoumdjian says.
He makes the distinction between that and Saroyan’s ethnic writing, in that while these plays are about the Armenian experience, they explore the feeling of otherness that comes with being in a new country.
“Even though Saroyan wrote about the immigrant experience in his fiction, it’s not as well known in his plays,” says Kouyoumdjian, who directed the four-member cast from the Sacramento-based Vista Players.
The plays, woven together with literary content and biographical information, have names like “Ouzenk Chouzenk Hai Yenk” (Like It or Not, We’re Armenians) and explore topics like the trauma of genocide and the notion of repatriations..
Hopefully, the performance shows the breadth of Saroyan’s work, Kouyoumdjian says. And there is more of that work that remains to be discovered, he says.
“There are boxes and boxes at Stanford that have yet to be studied.”
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan attended the opening of n exhibition titled "Armenia!"
Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan has urged the international community to rein in Azerbaijan.
Serj Tankian has teased his new Armenian coffee brand, Kavat, in a fresh short video published on his Twitter account.
A park named in honor of the Armenian capital city of Yerevan was officially opened in the U.S. state of Illinois.
Partner news
Latest news
New species of dinosaur-era bird discovered in China The 127-million-year-old species, which they have named Jinguofortis perplexus, retains features of its dinosaur ancestors.
Cher reveals who she'd like to collaborate with Playing the “5 Second Rule” game with host Ellen DeGeneres, Cher revealed that who she would like to collaborate with
Mkhitaryan a doubt for Arsenal's meeting with Brentford Mkhitaryan supplied a pair of assists during the Gunners' 4-2 win vs Vorskla but ended the Europa League match with an ankle complaint.
Former Albania coach could head Armenia national football team Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.