Cher reveals who she'd like to collaborate with
September 25, 2018 - 14:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher has always been vocal about what and who she likes and doesn’t like, and that certainly didn’t change during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Billboard says.
Playing the “5 Second Rule” game with host Ellen DeGeneres, Cher revealed that who she would like to collaborate with. Given five seconds to answer the prompt “name three celebrities you’d want to do a duet with,” the pop legend gave a very shady answer: “Oh, Adele, P!nk and...not Madonna.”
This isn’t the first time Cher, an American pop diva with Armenian roots, has expressed her disdain for the Material Girl. Dating all the way back to the ‘90s, Cher has gone on record saying that while she respected Madonna’s music and business-savvy approach to the industry, she found her to be “mean,” “spoiled” and “a bitch.”
DeGeneres quickly chimed in to chastise Cher for her comment. “Alright, Miss Negative,” she proclaimed, before adding, “He said who you’d want to, not who you wouldn’t want to.” Cher cheekily said that she was just playing the game: “I took license, I took a little license.”
