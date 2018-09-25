Azerbaijan paving the way for new aggression against Artsakh: FM

PanARMENIAN.Net - In an attempt to isolate Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) in every possible way, Azerbaijan seeks to pave the way for unleashing a new aggression that will threaten not only the two Armenian republics, but also the entire region, Artsakh Foreign Minister Masis Mayilian said on Tuesday, September 25 as he met a delegation from Alfortville, France.

Mayilyan welcomed the visit of the delegation members who arrived in Artsakh to re-sign the declaration of friendship between the town of Berdzor and Alferville, which, according to him, is a confirmation of the commitment of the parties to deepening and expanding friendly relations and establishing cooperation in various fields.

The Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Alfortville municipal authorities aimed at strengthening co-operation with Berdzor and raising awareness about Artsakh, citing the ‘Days of Artsakh in Alforville’ Festival recently held in the French town.

During the meeting Masis Mailyan presented foreign policy priorities of Artsakh, weighing in on the progress achieved in the process of international recognition of Artsakh and in the establishment of decentralized cooperation. The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of establishing and expanding the geography of cooperation with foreign countries at various levels in order to counteract the consistent policy of isolation carried out by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. In this context, he noted that by trying to isolate Artsakh in every possible way, Azerbaijan seeks to create favorable grounds for unleashing a new aggression that will threaten not only the two Armenian republics, but the whole region.

In turn, Mayor of the city Michel Zhershinovich confirmed the willingness of the municipal authorities of Alfoverville to deepen and expand cooperation with Berdzor in the field of culture, sport, education and local self-government, noting that the delegation's visit to Artsakh is an additional reason for discussing and planning further steps to develop bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on the prospects of implementing practical programs and on a range of issues of mutual interest.