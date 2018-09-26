'Game Of Thrones' sets will become tourist attractions
September 26, 2018 - 15:23 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Game of Thrones" may be a fantasy series, but HBO is doing everything in its power to bring this mystical realm into the real world. The network announced on Monday its plans to convert multiple "Game of Thrones" filming locations into tourist attractions that'll be called "Game of Thrones" Legacy, meaning you can start planning your dream getaway to Westeros as soon as possible, Bustle says.
As of now, the current locations that are set to be part of this attraction extravaganza are all in Belfast and the Northern Ireland region. And while it's not uncommon for fans to visit the famous filming sites without the help of any tours, Legacy's goal is to fully immerse the public into the world of the Seven Kingdoms by offering visitors a behind the scenes look at costumes, props, weapons, set dressing, concept art, and so much more.
“We look forward to opening the gates and sharing the excitement of stepping inside these amazing sets with "Game of Thrones" fans from around the world," Jeff Peters, Vice President of Licensing and Retail at HBO said in a statement, according to Mashable. "The opportunity to celebrate Northern Ireland’s pivotal role in the life and legacy of the show and share its culture, beauty, and warmth is also a huge inspiration behind these Legacy projects.”
It's possible that, if successful, these attractions could expand to other filming locations as well, but for now the current standing sets that are being considered for the tour are some of your favorite Westeros hot spots such as Winterfell, Castle Black, the King's Landing.
Top stories
Belgian actor, martial artist and filmmaker Jean-Claude Van Damme will arrive in Armenia to participate in the Comedy Club Festival.
The living legend, who has Armenian roots, is expected to perform songs from her ABBA tribute album, in addition to her own singles.
94-year-old legendary French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour is planning to give a concert on the day of his 100th birthday.
Alexis Ohanian has proposed that the Armenian segment of Twitter educate wife Serena Williams on "the Armenian Goodbye."
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia says no American biological laboratories located on its territory "These laboratories are entirely under the jurisdiction of Armenia, with only citizens of our country working there," Balayan said.
Lebanon's Aoun confirms will arrive in Yerevan for Francophonie summit Aoun emphasized that the Armenian community is playing an important role in Lebanon and contributes to the country's development.
Lebanese businesses to make new investments in Armenia Lead by the CEO Armen Avak Avakian, the Business Armenia team was on an outreach mission to Lebanon on September 22-26.
Russia’s new hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile successfully hits target (video) The P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship cruise missile reportedly hit a sea target 60 km offshore, in the Laptev Sea water zone.